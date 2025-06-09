Mexico in control as Ecuador fall short

[Source: FIFA World Cup/ Facebook]

Mexico has secured their place in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 after a convincing 2–0 victory over Ecuador.

Julián Quiñones was the standout performer, opening the scoring before setting up Raúl Jiménez to double the lead in the first half and put Mexico firmly in control.

Ecuador struggled to respond and saw their campaign end in frustration, with Piero Hincapié sent off deep into stoppage time.

The result sees Mexico progress confidently into the knockout stage, while Ecuador’s World Cup journey comes to an end.