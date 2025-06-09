RFMF funding drops amid security focus

[File Photo]

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces will receive a reduced allocation in the 2026-2027 financial year, with its budget cut by 9.1 percent.

The Ministry of Finance has allocated $152.6 million to the RFMF, an increase over the previous financial year.

Despite the reduction, the Government says the funding will support efforts to strengthen national security, including the RFMF’s role in combating transnational crime through the Joint Counter Narcotics Task Force.

Minister for Finance Esrom Immanuel says the allocation will also support border protection and improve coordination between government agencies.