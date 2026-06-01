Four kid's bout at upcoming Kings Boxing event

“The Bad Blood” Kings Boxing event next month will feature four kids exhibition bouts, as organisers look to give aspiring boxers saome valuable experience and game time.

Promoter Naroon Buksh says they are excited to introduce bouts for kids at this event, and they will certainly be adding them to their future events.

He adds that this way, they can help develop and produce the next generation of professional boxers, and help with the development of the sport.

“This is something new we’re doing and we’re very excited. This is one way we have produce the next generation of professional boxers and we are all looking forward.”

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The event will be held on the 25th of next month at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.