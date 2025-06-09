Fiji Airways expands conservation efforts

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Fiji Airways has expanded its environmental commitment beyond mangrove restoration by launching a native tree regeneration programme aimed at protecting Fiji’s unique forests and biodiversity.

The initiative, launched to mark World Environment Day, is being carried out in partnership with Animals Fiji and the Ministry of Forestry under the airline’s Maroroya sustainability programme.

Fiji Airways Managing Director and CEO Paul Scurrah says as tourism continues to grow, protecting Fiji’s forests, wildlife, and ecosystems is just as important as protecting its beaches and reefs.

He says the airline has a responsibility to help preserve the natural environment that attracts visitors to Fiji and supports local communities.

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Animals Fiji Co-Founder and Managing Trustee Casey Quimby says restoring native species such as Vesi, Denu, Mavota and Kaudamu will strengthen wildlife habitats and help safeguard Fiji’s rich biodiversity.

About half of Fiji’s plant species are found nowhere else in the world, making native forest restoration a key part of protecting the country’s natural heritage.

The initiative forms part of Fiji Airways’ broader Maroroya sustainability programme, which focuses on long-term environmental protection through local partnerships.