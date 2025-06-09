Cane farmers urged to harvest in favourable weather

[File Photo]

The Sugarcane Growers Council is urging farmers to begin harvesting promptly while weather conditions remain favourable across Fiji’s cane belt.

It warns that wetter conditions later in the crushing season could disrupt harvesting and reduce overall cane production.

Acknowledging ongoing concerns over the current guaranteed cane price of $85 per tonne, the Council says it will continue engaging with Government and industry stakeholders to pursue improved support and better returns for growers.

However, in the interim, farmers are still being encouraged to ensure timely and efficient harvesting.

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“The Council believes that cane farmers deserve improved returns for their hard work and investment. In this regard, the Council will continue to actively pursue additional support measures and enhanced returns for growers through ongoing engagement with Government and industry stakeholders.”

A non-sugar farmer, Kamlesh Prasad, has, however, strongly criticised the continued investment in the sugar sector, asserting that money is being wasted on a declining industry.

“They are trying to feed the dying cow, whereas the cow that is giving us milk is not fed properly. It’s going to have malnutrition very soon, right? So, what we need to do is let the, like the problem is they are very immune to this, you know, like every time government keeps on giving money and they assume that they continue to give money and politicians are taking advantage of that.”

Prasad says greater focus should instead be placed on strengthening broader agriculture to drive economic growth.

However, cane growers maintain that increased support will help uplift the sector.

They are calling for stronger support to sustain production and protect livelihoods in rural farming communities.