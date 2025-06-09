Lautoka farmers to harvest next week

[File Photo]

Concerns over strike action by Lautoka cane farmers this crushing season emerged after no cane deliveries were recorded at the mill this morning.

However, Drasa sector representative Sheik Rahim has confirmed that more than 80 farmers in the area are expected to harvest and deliver their cane next week.

He said harvesting in the area was disrupted due to a machine breakdown, but repairs are now underway, allowing farmers to resume participation in the crushing season.

Rahim acknowledged concerns raised by some farmers over demands for a $110 per tonne guaranteed cane price, which has contributed to strike action within parts of the industry.

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However, he is urging farmers to continue harvesting, saying participation in the crushing season is essential to protect their livelihoods.

He says failure to harvest will ultimately impact farmers and their families.

Rahim also says the strike action is affecting farmers who are willing to harvest, as mills require a steady supply of cane to begin and maintain operations.

He explains that without sufficient cane deliveries, harvesting farmers may face added costs, including longer waiting times for lorries at the mill, with the costs passed back to growers.

He says this situation is also contributing to uncertainty among cane growers.

Rahim is urging farmers to harvest so they can support their families, while also ensuring that those ready to deliver cane are not further disadvantaged by delays in mill operations