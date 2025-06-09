Tougher litter laws in place

[File Photo]

Fijians and businesses are being warned to refrain from illegal dumping and pollution in the country’s waterways, as authorities step up enforcement under tougher litter laws.

This follows recent amendments to the Litter Act, which now gives authorities stronger powers to criminalise illegal dumping across the country.

Minister for Environment and Climate Change Lynda Tabuya issued the warning as Fiji prepares to host one of the world’s most anticipated climate events.

With tougher laws now in place, illegal littering by members of the public and businesses could attract heavy fines or even imprisonment.

Article continues after advertisement

“Well, we have amended the laws when it comes to the Litter Act. We are now criminalising corporations for illegal dumping as well as polluting our waterways.”

She added that her Ministry is stepping up monitoring and enforcement to ensure compliance.

“And so we just want to tell all our organisations, all our businesses and restaurants, please be vigilant that you don’t pollute the environment otherwise we are coming after you.”

In a bid to reduce littering, Fijians are also being encouraged to earn income through the Return and Earn scheme by recycling eligible plastic bottles and containers.

Return and Earn initiative representative Dwain Qalovaki says that Fijians get a return of five cents for every plastic bottle returned for recycling at designated locations, with the most recent return and earn pop-up at the Laqere Market.

“The funds come from the contributions of eight beverage companies in the country and so the way it works is that members of the public come to a Return and Earn Centre, they can bring in a beverage plastic bottle that’s 600ml, 1ltr, 1.25ltr, 2ltr or 2.25ltr, or even 3ltrs and they’ll still get a 5cent refund.”

Fiji generates around 130,000 tonnes of solid waste annually, and authorities say the new measures are expected to significantly reduce improper disposal.