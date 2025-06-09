Dogalau fires Ba into Fiji FACT final

Ba FC booked their place in the grand final of the 2026 BiC Fiji FACT tournament after edging hosts Labasa FC 1-0 in extra time at Subrail Park, Labasa this afternoon.

The two sides were locked in a tense battle from the opening whistle, with both teams producing solid defensive displays to remain scoreless at halftime.

The deadlock continued throughout the second half as both sides searched desperately for the breakthrough. Despite several promising attacks and numerous corner kicks, neither team could find the back of the net, thanks to disciplined defending and the electric atmosphere created by the packed home crowd.

With the match still level at 0-0 after regulation time, an additional 30 minutes of extra time was required to separate the two teams.

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Ba finally found the decisive moment just a minute into the first period of extra time when Etonia Dogalau calmly slotted home the winner to give the Men in Black a 1-0 advantage.

Labasa pushed hard for an equaliser in the remaining stages of the match, but Ba’s defence stood firm to preserve their lead and secure a place in tomorrow’s grand final.

Ba will now face the winner of the second semi-final, with the grand final set to kick off at 3pm tomorrow.