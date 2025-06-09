Visa fee waiver eases travel to India

Fees for all other visa categories for Fijian nationals remain unchanged. [Photo: FILE]

Fijian nationals will no longer have to pay for tourist and certain medical visas to India under a new visa fee waiver introduced by the High Commission of India in Suva.

The High Commission announced that from 29 June 2026, tourist visas, medical visas and medical attendant visas issued to Fijian nationals will be provided free of charge.

The decision eliminates the fees previously charged for these physical visas.

According to the High Commission, the waiver applies only to tourist, medical and medical attendant visas issued through its office in Suva.

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Fees for all other visa categories for Fijian nationals remain unchanged.

The initiative is expected to make travel to India more accessible and affordable for Fijians.