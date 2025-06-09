Singh praises budget amid fuel crisis

[Photo: FILE]

Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh has welcomed the 2026-2027 National Budget, describing it as a well-balanced package that addresses the country’s current economic challenges while protecting both vulnerable families and businesses.

Speaking after the budget announcement, Singh states the Government had carefully considered the impact of the ongoing fuel crisis and broader economic pressures in preparing the budget.

He says the budget ensures that poor and vulnerable people are supported without placing additional financial burdens on the business community.¤

The Minister noted that there has been no significant increase in taxes and highlighted the Government’s decision to maintain VAT zero-rating on 22 essential items.

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“At the same time, all those other food items that were zero-rated continue to be zero-rated in terms of duty and tax. It is a budget that overall fits where we work. We are very happy with it.”

Singh says the budget is appropriate for the country’s current economic circumstances and expressed satisfaction with the measures announced.

He says that the budget makes sure that the poor and vulnerable are taken care of, and at the same time, it does not burden the business community unnecessarily.

Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel says that this funding will help the ministry’s operational needs.

“A funding of $14.9 million has been allocated to the Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Workplace Relations. To support training and skill development, the Government is recalibrating the NTPC levy allocations. Currently, 48 percent of the levy is allocated for the medical GP Scheme, 40 percent to ACCF and 10 percent for training.”

The Minister says the Government continues to work closely with Australian authorities to support disengaged Fijian workers under Australia’s labour mobility schemes.