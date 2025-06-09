Saneem files $5m lawsuit after acquittal

[Photo: FILE]

Former Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem has lodged formal complaints against senior officials of the Fijian Elections Office, the Director of Public Prosecutions, and the Police.

He has also filed a multimillion-dollar civil lawsuit following his acquittal by the High Court.

Saneem was acquitted of all abuse of office charges by Chief Justice Salesi Temo.

In his ruling, the Chief Justice found the prosecution stemmed from a flawed interpretation of a contractual clause that no longer had legal effect and described the police referral as “unnecessary.”

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Saneem states the case should never have been brought before the courts.

“The Chief Justice has made clear that this prosecution should never have happened. The judgment is a complete vindication, not just of me personally, but of the principle that public officers cannot weaponise their institutional positions against individuals without consequence.”

Following the acquittal, Saneem lodged a complaint with the Constitutional Offices Commission, seeking the referral of current Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa to a tribunal for alleged misbehavior in office.

He alleges Mataiciwa referred a non-electoral matter to police without statutory authority, bypassed Electoral Act reporting requirements, issued a media statement that damaged his reputation before investigations were completed, and relied on legal advice from a person with a conflict of interest. Saneem is asking the COC to suspend Mataiciwa while any inquiry is underway.

Separately, the former SOE has written to the Electoral Commission requesting an independent investigation committee to examine the conduct of Mataiciwa, Director Corporate Sanjeshwar Ram, Chief Financial Officer Romika Devi, and Manager Legal Mesake Dawai.

He said these individuals were identified in the Chief Justice’s findings as involved in the chain of events leading to the police referral.

Saneem argues the matter has heightened significance as Fiji prepares for its next general election.

In addition to the complaints, Saneem has filed a civil lawsuit seeking general damages of $5 million, along with aggravated damages and costs. Speaking to reporters, he said the lawsuit includes claims of malicious prosecution, unlawful confinement, and breaches of constitutional rights.

“The lawsuit arises out of the decision of Justice Temo. This lawsuit is about my unlawful confinement for three nights and four days.”

He alleged police officers unnecessarily arrested him on a Friday afternoon despite assurances that he would cooperate.

“They could have very easily called me on Monday and said we will now charge you on Monday, but they had to show their muscle.”

According to Saneem, the lawsuit names the State as well as several individuals, including former Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew, Acting Director of Public Prosecutions Nancy Tikoisuva, Deputy DPP John Rabuku, CID officer Suliasi Dulaki, and another officer identified as Tomasi.

He says the defendants are being sued in both their official and personal capacities.

Saneem adds that some defendants have been served with legal documents, while efforts continue to serve the remaining parties.