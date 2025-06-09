$821 million allocated for infrastructure push

[File Photo]

Major infrastructure projects will receive a funding boost in the new financial year, with the Ministry of Public Works, Meteorological Services and Transport allocated $821 million in the 2026-2027 National Budget.

The allocation is an increase of 21 million dollars compared to the current financial year’s $800 million budget.

Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel says the funding will support critical infrastructure upgrades, including the replacement of four major bridges at Lami, Medraukutu, Sabeto and Viseisei, with $41.5 million allocated for the projects.

The Government has also allocated $3.2 million for jetty maintenance and preparatory work for the Vunikura Jetty.

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A further $17 million will support rural roads, water supply, electricity services, and other infrastructure needs in rural and maritime communities.

The investment will also continue towards climate-resilient infrastructure, including rural road and water projects supported through development partnerships.