Early action framework under review

[File Photo]

An updated National Anticipatory Action Framework is expected to be presented to Cabinet following ongoing consultations to strengthen disaster preparedness across the country.

National Disaster Risk Management Office Director Napolioni Boseiwaqa says the second iteration of the framework is currently under review and consultation.

He says the framework represents a shift in disaster management by enabling support and assistance to reach vulnerable communities before disasters occur.

Boseiwaqa says the initiative complements ongoing efforts under the Resilience in the Pacific through Anticipatory Action project to strengthen early action before disasters affect communities.

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“So all this is basically, as I said earlier, to enable communities that are at risk to be better prepared for a disaster that is forecast to come our way here in Fiji.”

Boseiwaqa says the framework includes a range of interventions, including training, awareness programmes and, where possible, cash assistance to help vulnerable communities prepare for forecast disasters.

Strengthening anticipatory action is becoming increasingly important as climate change continues to intensify the impacts of natural hazards across Fiji.