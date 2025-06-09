Paraguay knock out Germany on penalties

[Source: FIFA World Cup/ Facebook]

Four-time world champions Germany have been eliminated from the FIFA World Cup after suffering a dramatic Round of 32 defeat to Paraguay, losing 4–3 on penalties following a 1–1 draw in regulation time.

Paraguay took the lead in the first half through Julio Enciso before Germany responded after the break with Kai Havertz finding the equaliser in the 54th minute.

Despite chances at both ends, neither side could find a winner, forcing the match into a penalty shootout.

In the shootout, Paraguay held their composure, converting four of their attempts, while Germany missed key penalties through Kai Havertz, Nick Woltemade, and Jonathan Tah.

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The decisive moment came with Jose Canale converting Paraguay’s final spot kick to send his side through.

The result marks a major upset in the tournament, with Germany exiting at the Round of 32 stage, while Paraguay advances to the next round after a disciplined and determined performance.