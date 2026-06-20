20 youth entrepreneurs receive grant

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Twenty young entrepreneurs and youth groups from the Central and Eastern Divisions have received a major boost to grow their businesses after securing funding through the Ministry of Youth and Sports’ Youth Grant Programme.

The Income Generating Project Grants were presented by Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru, who says the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to empowering young people through entrepreneurship and creating pathways to economic independence.

Saukuru says the programme supports youth-led businesses while complementing other initiatives such as Mobile Skills Training, Specific Skills Training, Youth Empowerment and Capacity Building programmes.

He encouraged grant recipients to make the most of the funding by building sustainable enterprises, creating employment opportunities and contributing to the economic development of their communities.

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The Minister also reminded young people to stay focused on their goals and avoid drugs, stressing that substance abuse and HIV/AIDS continue to pose significant challenges that require a united national response.