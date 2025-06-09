Inglis doubts NSW chances ahead of decider

[Source: AAP News]

Queensland legend Greg Inglis has questioned New South Wales’ chances of winning the State of Origin series decider, suggesting the Blues may need “divine intervention” to overturn the odds.

Inglis believes the Blues are struggling mentally after their heavy 44–24 defeat in Game Two, where they surrendered a halftime lead to Queensland at the MCG.

“All they can do is hope the Origin gods come to them. It’s going to be a tough, tough task for NSW to get up there and get the win.”

The former Maroons star described the challenge facing NSW in Brisbane as close to “impossible,” pointing to their recent struggles in deciders at Suncorp Stadium. The Blues have won just one decider in Brisbane since 2005.

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Inglis also raised questions over selection decisions by NSW coach Laurie Daley, particularly the omission of winger Brian To’o and forward Dylan Lucas.

“I thought To’o still deserved his shot; he’s one of the best wingers in the game. Lucas not being in the squad at all was a bit surprising.”

With Queensland aiming to capitalize on home advantage, Inglis expects the Maroons to have the upper hand and backs them to secure the series.

Game three will air live on FBC Sports next Wednesday.