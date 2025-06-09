Government moves to safeguard shipping services

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The Government has taken proactive steps to safeguard maritime services following threats by some shipping operators to suspend services.

The Ministry of Transport, in collaboration with the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji, has called for Expressions of Interest from qualified ship owners and operators to provide services on both commercial and subsidised maritime routes.

The move comes as the Government prepares contingency measures to ensure communities continue to receive essential shipping services should existing operators withdraw.

In a public notice issued today, the Ministry says the initiative is aimed at identifying capable operators interested in servicing Fiji’s maritime routes under normal commercial arrangements and through the Government Shipping Franchise Scheme.

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The Ministry says Fiji’s maritime transport network remains a critical lifeline, enabling the movement of passengers, essential goods and supporting economic activity across the islands.

It says many maritime communities rely heavily on regular and reliable shipping services for their social and economic wellbeing.

The Government Shipping Franchise Scheme provides subsidised services to uneconomical routes, ensuring remote maritime communities continue to have access to reliable transport.

According to the Ministry, the current operating environment and the possibility of changes to services provided by existing operators have prompted the call for Expressions of Interest as part of the Government’s contingency planning.

The Ministry says the objective is to ensure the continuity, reliability and uninterrupted delivery of essential maritime transport services throughout Fiji.

Expressions of Interest close at midday on Monday, 29 June.