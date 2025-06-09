US strikes Iran in response to attack on cargo ship in Strait of Hormuz

Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz near the beach of Bandar Abbas, Iran, June 21, 2026. [Photo Credit: Reuters]

The ​U.S. military attacked Iran on Friday in response to an Iranian drone strike on a cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz, further ‌straining the fragile peace deal agreed last week between the two countries.

U.S. Central Command said aircraft struck missile and drone storage locations and coastal radar sites. CNN, citing an unnamed U.S. official, reported the U.S. operation had concluded. Iranian media said a projectile struck the area around a pier in Sirik in southern Iran.

Elsewhere there were signs of progress, however, as Israel and Lebanon signed an agreement to ​end the fighting between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah.

Both sides framed the deal as an initial step that calls for Hezbollah to disarm and Israel ​to withdraw troops from Lebanon, but it was not clear how it would be enforced. Hezbollah said it would not cooperate.

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Tehran has said it would control the Strait of Hormuz and warned Gulf states not to side with Washington after Thursday’s attack on a cargo ship traveling near ​Oman’s coast. U.S. President Donald Trump blamed the attack on Iran and said it violated last week’s agreement.