120 undersized mudcrabs seized

The Ministry says the operation also focused on educating vendors about marine conservation laws. [Phto: FILE]

The Ministry of Fisheries, in partnership with the Fiji Navy, seized 120 undersized mudcrabs during a joint enforcement operation at local markets over the weekend.

The crabs were later released back into their natural habitat.

In a statement, the Ministry says the operation also focused on educating vendors about marine conservation laws, particularly the minimum legal size of 12.5 centimetres for mudcrabs to encourage sustainable harvesting.

Enforcement teams also reminded vendors of the ongoing ban on the sale of Kawakawa and Donu during their peak spawning season to help protect fish stocks.

Article continues after advertisement

The Ministry says market monitoring and snap inspections will continue in partnership with the Fiji Navy to deter illegal harvesting and ensure compliance with fisheries regulations.