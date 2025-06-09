Belgium's golden generation face Senegal in last-chance saloon

[Source: Reuters]
The last of Belgium’s golden generation take a final shot at World Cup glory having come through a mixed group stage and ahead of a last-32 clash in Seattle on Wednesday against a Senegal side who have also had a topsy-turvy campaign.
Jan Vertonghen, Thomas Vermaelen, Eden Hazard and Dries Mertens are no longer part of the Belgium side, but others from the team that finished third at the 2018 World Cup remain.
That means there is experience in the squad, led by goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and striker Romelu Lukaku, but it is now or never if they are going to achieve what many thought possible, to lift the World Cup.
Belgium managed five points in Group G to finish top ahead of Egypt on goal difference but only came to life in their final game, a 5-1 win over New Zealand.
They will hope to carry that form into the knockout stages, having had the most shots on goal in the pool stages with 73.