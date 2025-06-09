Belgium's golden generation face Senegal in last-chance saloon

[Source: Reuters]

The last of Belgium’s golden generation take a final shot at World ‌Cup glory having come through a mixed group stage and ahead of a last-32 clash in Seattle on Wednesday against a Senegal side who have also had a topsy-turvy campaign.

Jan Vertonghen, Thomas Vermaelen, Eden Hazard and Dries Mertens are ​no longer part of the Belgium side, but others from the team that finished third ​at the 2018 World Cup remain.

That means there is experience in the squad, ⁠led by goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and striker Romelu Lukaku, but it is ​now or never if they are going to achieve what many thought possible, to lift the World ​Cup.

Belgium managed five points in Group G to finish top ahead of Egypt on goal difference but only came to life in their final game, a 5-1 win over New Zealand.

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They will hope to carry that form into the knockout stages, ​having had the most shots on goal in the pool stages with 73.