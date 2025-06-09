Argentina wary of Cape Verde

[Photo: FILE]

Defending champions Argentina have dismissed suggestions of an easy path to the World Cup last 16, insisting Cape Verde will provide a tough challenge.

Argentina topped Group J with three straight wins, including a 3-1 victory over Jordan, with Lionel Messi scoring six goals in the group stage.

Despite Cape Verde making their World Cup debut, they impressed by holding Spain to a scoreless draw and earning a 2-2 draw against Uruguay.

Coach Lionel Scaloni says Cape Verde are a quality side capable of making life difficult, while midfielder Leandro Paredes says Argentina have achieved their first objective by reaching the knockout stage but are now focused on going even further.

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Argentina will face Cape Verde in Miami this Saturday at 10am.

You can watch the live actions of all FIFA World Cup matches on FBC Sports.