Rural communities build climate resilience through farming

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

More than 4,300 backyard gardens have been established across communities in the Northern Division, helping families improve food security, reduce household expenses and generate additional income.

The initiative is part of the Foundation for Rural Integrated Enterprises and Development’s project to improve food security and sustainable livelihoods in the Northern Division.

The achievements were highlighted during the Organic Farmer Conference 2026 held in Labasa, which brought together 223 participants from 16 communities across Macuata, Bua and Cakaudrove.

According to FRIEND, the project has reached more than 6,000 beneficiaries over the past three years, providing training in organic farming, business and financial literacy, food processing, disaster risk reduction and community governance.

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One of the project’s key achievements has been the establishment of 4,386 backyard gardens, enabling families to access fresh produce, improve household nutrition and earn supplementary income from surplus crops.

The project has also supported the establishment of 34 organic seedling banks and 10 community nurseries to improve access to planting materials.

Speaking at the conference, FRIEND Acting Chief Executive Officer Viloki Gohil says organic farming is about more than changing farming methods.

Gohil says organic farming contributes to food security, livelihoods, environmental protection and community resilience.

The conference was supported by the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade through the Australian NGO Cooperation Program and Caritas Australia.