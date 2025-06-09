Fake UN officials target businesses

The advisory says genuine organisations will not request the release of goods based only on a remittance advice.

Businesses are being urged to verify payments before releasing goods after fraudsters posing as UNICEF and United Nations officials targeted suppliers and retailers.

Nadi Police say the suspects use fake bank transfer and remittance documents to convince businesses that payment has been made. Once the goods are handed over, they disappear before the fraud is detected.

A police advisory, supported by the Nadi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, says the suspects are exploiting the close of banking hours. The timing makes it difficult for businesses to confirm whether funds have cleared.

The advisory says genuine organisations will not request the release of goods based only on a remittance advice. It also confirms businesses in Nadi and Suva have already been affected.

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Police are urging businesses to confirm cleared funds with their bank before releasing stock. They are also asking anyone who encounters suspicious transactions to report them to the nearest police station immediately.