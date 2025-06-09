Nadi cane farmers expected more

The sugar sector received $96.3 million in the new fiscal year. [Photo: FILE]

Sugarcane farmers in Nadi say they had expected stronger support in the 2026–27 National Budget to help ease rising financial pressures in the industry.

The sugar sector received $96.3 million in the new fiscal year, an increase of $24.1 million compared to the previous budget.

However, farmers say the main concern remains the cane price and its ability to sustain their livelihoods.

They highlight that the guaranteed price of $85 per tonne is not enough to cover increasing farming costs.

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Saleshni Devi, a farmer in Votualevu, says many growers had hoped for a higher price to match rising input costs.

“The hope of farmers was around $100 per tonne, or at least $100 was expected.”

Saleshni further notes that farmers have turned to alternative income sources, including crop diversification and small businesses, to manage rising costs.

However, she stresses that sugarcane remains their main livelihood.

“Diversification is a good idea, but sugar is still important. Even in the future, we will still need sugar, so we must continue supporting it.”

Another farmer, Anil Kumar, notes that costs such as labour, machinery, and transport continue to rise, leaving farmers operating at a loss.

He says these expenses have significantly reduced returns, making it difficult for many growers to remain profitable.

Reflecting Devi’s sentiments, Kumar says farmers will have to look for other sources of income as living costs continue to rise.

The Government has identified diversification as a long-term strategy for the sector, as Fiji’s sugar industry continues to face declining production trends.