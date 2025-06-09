Workers blocked as crushing season stalls

Labasa Mill workers outside FSC

What was expected to mark the start of Fiji’s 2026 sugar crushing season at the Labasa Mill instead began with uncertainty after members of the National Union of Workers were denied entry to the mill this morning.

The disruption has also delayed the start of harvesting, with no cane trucks arriving at the mill and no cane deliveries being made as operations remain at a standstill.

Workers reported for duty after being instructed by their department heads to return to work but were stopped at the mill gate by Human Resources.

Workers’ representative Pradeep Kumar says they were informed they could not begin work because a roster agreement for the crushing season had not yet been signed.

Article continues after advertisement

“When we went to the gate, we were stopped by HR not to come in. We were told by our heads of department in the head office in Lautoka to go and start our day’s work, but we were denied by HR not to enter the premises.”

According to Kumar, staffing arrangements for the crushing season are normally agreed upon by both management and the union before shift work begins.

He adds that discussions are continuing and that the matter has been raised with the Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations, Agni Deo Singh.

“At the beginning of the crushing season, there is a roster made. It is agreed by both parties and we have not signed yet. Once we sign, then we can start the shift work. I managed to talk to the Labour Minister yesterday. He said he’s going to the West today to meet with the leaders and everything will be solved by two o’clock.”

As of this morning, the entrance to the Labasa Mill remained quiet, with no cane trucks arriving and farmers yet to begin harvesting as they awaited confirmation that crushing operations could commence.

Workers and farmers are now hoping the outstanding issues will be resolved quickly so the 2026 crushing season can finally get underway.

Attempts to obtain a response from the Fiji Sugar Corporation have so far been unsuccessful. FBC News is awaiting an official statement.