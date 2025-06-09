Doge to replace Tagi

Mesake Doge replaces Luke Tagi in inaugural Nations Championship.

Prop Mesake Doge has received a late call-up to join the FIJI Water Flying Fijians squad, replacing Luke Tagi for the inaugural Nations Championship this weekend.

It is alleged that Tagi was not formally released by his French club, Bayonne.

FBC Sports has been reliably informed of the changes from inside sources.

Meanwhile, the side has run out together for their first training session ahead of the competition.

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They will continue their preparations in Cardiff before facing Wales in the opening Test this weekend.

The two sides will meet at 1.10am on Sunday.

You can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.