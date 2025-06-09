11% increase for Ministry of Foreign Affairs

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade will get $56.6 million in the 2026–2027 National Budget, an increase of 11% from the current financial year’s $51 million.

Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel says the allocated funds will advance Fiji’s foreign policy priorities and maintain the country’s growing international presence.

From its allocation, $6.3 million will support the operations of the country’s newly established diplomatic mission in Jerusalem and the re-establishment of Fiji’s mission in Brussels.

Immanuel says maintaining Fiji’s connection to key partners and markets around the world is important.

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He adds that the investments will ensure Fiji has a strong voice in regional and international affairs.