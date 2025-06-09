$96.3m allocated to support sugar industry

[Photo: FILE]

The Ministry for Sugar has been allocated $96.3 million in the 2026–2027 National Budget, an increase from the $72.2 million allocated in the current financial year.

Despite declining global sugar prices and rising fuel costs, the government will maintain the $85 per tonne cane payment for the 2026 season.

Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad says $41.6 million has been set aside to fund a $28 per tonne top-up for cane farmers.

“The sugar industry has been on a decline, and given the economics of the industry and to protect the interests of the farmers and taxpayers, the government will focus on industry diversification in the medium term. However, in the interim, the sugar industry will continue to support with funding of around $96.3 million.”

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Farmers will also benefit from a $30 million support programme covering fertilizer and weedicide subsidies, cane cutting assistance, cane access road upgrades, cane planting grants, farm mechanization, farm incentive programmes, and assistance for new farmers.

The government has also allocated $18 million to repay part of the US$32.7 million loan secured by the Fiji Sugar Corporation from the Exim Bank of India in 2025.

The funding is aimed at supporting cane farmers, sustaining sugar production in the short term, and helping diversify the industry over the longer term.