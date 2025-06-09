Morocco edge Netherlands on penalties

[Source: FIFA World Cup/ Facebook]

Morocco has booked their place in the Round of 16 after defeating the Netherlands in a dramatic penalty shootout, following a 1–1 draw in their FIFA World Cup Round of 32 clash.

The match looked to be heading in favour of the Dutch after Cody Gakpo finished a swift counterattack in the 72nd minute, giving the Netherlands the lead.

The goal came in an emotional moment for Gakpo, who had recently suffered a personal loss.

Morocco, however, refused to back down and continued to press, creating several chances throughout the match. Achraf Hakimi came close earlier in the second half, striking the crossbar.

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Their persistence paid off deep into stoppage time, when Issa Diop headed home an equaliser just a minute into added time, sending the match into extra time.

With neither side able to find a winner, the contest was decided by penalties, where Ismael Saibari converted the decisive spot kick to send Morocco through.

Morocco will now face co-hosts Canada in the Round of 16 in Houston.

All FIFA World Cup matches are live on FBC Sports.