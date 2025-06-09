Flying Fijians build towards Nations Championship opener

[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

The FIJI Water Flying Fijians have stepped up their preparations ahead of the opening round of the inaugural Nations Championship, with intensity building as the side enters game week for its highly anticipated Test against Wales.

After beginning the day with a detailed team meeting at their hotel, the Flying Fijians wasted no time getting down to business, heading to Cardiff Metropolitan University for the first of two scheduled field sessions.

The double training day reflects the demanding workload the squad has embraced as they fine-tune combinations, sharpen execution and reinforce the game plan ahead of the weekend’s clash.

With every drill carrying greater significance, the focus within camp has shifted from building fitness to ensuring the squad is ready to deliver when they take the field against Wales.

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The side has made it clear there is no room for complacency, with every training rep and every session centred on one objective — making a strong start to their Nations Championship campaign.

The side will continue its preparations in Cardiff before facing Wales in the opening Test this weekend.

The two sides will meet at 1.10am on Sunday.

You can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.