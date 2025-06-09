Fiji successfully retaining doctors, nurses still migrating

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Former Fiji Medical Association President Dr. Alipate Vakamocea says Fiji’s doctors are among the highest-paid in the South Pacific, with strong remuneration significantly reducing overseas migration.

He highlighted that the 2016 pay increase has been key to retaining medical professionals.

Most doctors now remain in Fiji or move into local private practice rather than going abroad.

He adds that these enhanced financial incentives have also raised expectations among new medical graduates entering the workforce.

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However, Dr. Vakamocea says the situation is vastly different for nurses, who continue to migrate to Australia and New Zealand due to pay disparities.

“They are very highly sought after, and that’s why Fiji is going to continue to lose nurses abroad to countries like Australia and New Zealand.”

He explains that nurses did not receive the same substantial pay increases as doctors, seeing only small incremental adjustments that make retention an ongoing challenge.

He adds that while training institutions produce new graduates annually, the health system faces a net loss of experienced nurses, placing severe pressure on service delivery.