EPL to resume this weekend

[Source: Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

The Extra Premier League will resume on Sunday with five exciting fixtures set to be played across the country as teams look to strengthen their positions early in the 2026 season.

At Churchill Park, Lautoka will host defending Rewa at 1pm.

Both sides will be aiming to make an early statement in what is expected to be one of the weekend’s biggest matches.

At the same time, Tailevu/Naitasiri welcomes Nasinu FC to Ratu Cakobau Park, with both team’s eager to collect valuable points.

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BiC Fiji FACT champions Ba will take on Nadi at Govind Park from 3pm.

Ba will be looking to make home advantage count, while Nadi will be determined to spoil the party.

Another intriguing fixture will see Navua face Suva at Uprising Sports Centre at 3pm.

Meanwhile, Labasa FC will host Nadroga, with the venue yet to be confirmed.