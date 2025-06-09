NCCI Says minimum wage review premature

Now is not the right time to consider an increase in the minimum wage, according to the Nadi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Board member Dr Ahmed Shakeel Shariff made the comment following the National Budget announcement this morning.

While acknowledging the positive impact a wage increase could have on workers, he said the proposed review of the minimum wage could have wider implications for the business sector.

Dr Shariff said, from a business perspective, the issue is not only about the minimum wage itself but also the ripple effect it has across the entire wage structure.

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He explained that when the minimum wage is increased, it effectively shifts the entire salary scale, as employees earning slightly above the minimum also expect pay adjustments.

Dr Shariff said this creates added financial pressure for businesses, particularly those still recovering from recent economic challenges.

“We have just gone through one. I think it would be too fast for business houses. can consider maybe later when we start strengthening our spine, when the tourism industry is doing a bit better, for which they have really focused on in this budget.”

He said businesses need more stability before any further wage adjustments are introduced.