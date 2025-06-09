HFC Bank expands with new Pacific Harbour branch

HFC Bank has expanded its national network with the opening of a new branch at Damodar Arts Village in Pacific Harbour, bringing full banking services to one of Fiji’s fastest-growing communities.

The new branch offers account opening, deposits, loans, foreign exchange, and digital banking support, giving residents, businesses and visitors greater access to financial services.

Chief Executive Rakesh Ram says the opening reflects the bank’s commitment to expanding its presence in communities, at a time when many financial institutions are reducing their physical branch networks.

He says as Fiji’s only locally owned bank, HFC believes every community deserves accessible banking services.

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Pacific Harbour has experienced steady growth in tourism, residential development and small businesses, but until now has been served by only one bank.

The branch is located at Damodar Arts Village, with Damodar Group Chief Executive Div Damodar welcoming HFC Bank’s investment and describing it as a positive step for the growing community.

The Pacific Harbour branch forms part of HFC Bank’s wider expansion strategy aimed at improving financial inclusion across Fiji.