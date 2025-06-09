$25.7m boost for forestry sector

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The forestry sector will receive $25.7 million in the 2026–2027 National Budget to support growth, create opportunities, and increase benefits for resource owners.

This includes $2.5 million for the Commercial Maritime Pine Subsidy Programme, which will, in turn, help pine growers in Kadavu, Lomaiviti, and Lau with transport costs to markets and improve their income.

Minister for Finance Esrom Immanuel announced that at least $3.7 million has been allocated to the Fiji Pine Trust Extension Programme to support harvesting, replanting, nursery work, and maritime activities.

He adds that a total of $2 million has been allocated to build the Wainiyabia Jetty in Lakeba, a further $1.5 million allocated to the Maritime Pine Development Programme to support pine activities in Kadavu, Moce, Moala, Levuka, and Lakeba to cater for harvesting, timber processing, facilities, and training.

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Immanuel says the REDD+ Programme will commence in this financial year, with $500,000 allocated to promote sustainable forest management, reduce deforestation, and help Fiji access international climate funding.

He further announced that Fiji Mahogany Development has been allocated $196,000 to support the growth and sustainable management of the mahogany industry.

To encourage investment, he says the Government will introduce a five-year tax holiday for businesses investing at least $5 million in new mahogany processing facilities.

Immanuel adds that the incentive aims to boost local processing, create jobs and increase the value of Fiji’s forestry products and add value to Fiji’s forestry products.