Suva Marathon launched ahead of August event

[Source: File]

The Rexona Suva Marathon 2026 was officially launched in Suva this morning, with organisers promising another celebration of community, health, and active lifestyles when the event returns on August 8.

Hosted by the Suva Marathon Club, this year’s event is expected to attract runners from across Fiji and overseas, with participants aged 14 and above invited to compete in a range of race categories.

Registrations officially opened today through Ticketmax, with entry fees set at $70 for the full marathon, $50 for the half marathon, and $15 for the 10-kilometre race.

The popular Team Marathon also returns in two divisions, with the Social League costing $50 per four-person team and the Business League priced at $80.

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Organisers say the event continues to promote inclusion, healthy living, and community participation, welcoming everyone from elite athletes to families, corporate teams, and recreational runners.

This year’s marathon is supported by naming rights sponsor Motibhai Group through Rexona, with Munro Leys coming on board as the major sponsor. Other partners include The Fiji Times, Jack’s of Fiji, Weta Coffee, Pure Fiji, SportsWorld, Athletics Fiji, Ticketmax, and the Suva City Council.

Building on the success of the Namosi Challenge, the marathon will once again be staged along Suva’s seawall, with Albert Park Pavilion serving as both the start and finish venue.

The Rexona Suva Marathon will be held on Saturday, August 8, featuring the full marathon, half marathon, 10-kilometre race, and team marathon events.