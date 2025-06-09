Khan gets custodial sentence for meth possession

[Photo: Nikhil Kumar]

The Suva Magistrate’s Court has sentenced Imran Khan, also known as King Khan, to four years and three months imprisonment for possession of illicit drugs.

He appeared before Resident Magistrate Yogesh Prasad this morning.

Khan was convicted on one count of possession of illicit drugs with 4.1 grams of methamphetamine in a hidden compartment at the base of a water bottle.

The Magistrate told the court that the state has proven the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

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Magistrate Prasad noted that the maximum sentence for possession of illicit drug offenses is life imprisonment or a fine of one million or both.

Prasad noted that meth is the most serious drug offense in our country.

After considering the aggravating factors, Khan’s sentence went up to four years and six months and then reduced by three months, considering the mitigating factors.

The court noted that lengthy and custodial sentences for drug offenses should serve as a deterrent to the public and send a strong message that Fiji is not lenient to hard drugs.

He is eligible for parole after serving three years behind bars.