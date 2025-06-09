Kuruvoli, Tabuavou reunite at RC Vannes

[Source: Simione Kuruvoli and Inia Tabuavou/File Photos]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua duo Simione Kuruvoli and Inia Tabuavou will continue their careers together in France after signing with RC Vannes ahead of the new season.

The pair join the French club from the Fijian Drua, adding international experience and proven Super Rugby quality to the squad.

Kuruvoli, 27, arrives after five seasons with the Drua, where he established himself as one of Fiji’s most reliable halfbacks.

The 25-Test international was a key member of the Flying Fijians side that reached the quarter-finals of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

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RC Vannes says Kuruvoli will strengthen its scrum-half depth with his athleticism, technical ability, quick decision-making and attacking instincts.

Meanwhile, powerful midfielder Inia Tabuavou has signed a two-year deal with the club after spending the past two seasons with the Drua.

Before returning to Fiji, Tabuavou came through the Racing 92 academy and gained valuable experience in France, making several Top 14 and Investec Champions Cup appearances.

His time in the French system earned him JIFF status, recognising him as a player developed in France.

The 10-Test Flying Fijians centre made his international debut in July last year and has quickly established himself as a physical presence in Fiji’s backline.

RC Vannes believes Tabuavou’s combination of power, pace, athleticism and technical skill will add another dimension to its midfield.

Speaking after his move was confirmed, Kuruvoli says he was eager to embrace the challenge of French rugby.

“I’m very happy to join RC Vannes, to take my game to a new level in my career, to discover the Breton culture and to meet the supporters.”

Tabuavou shared similar excitement about the opportunity.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be joining RC Vannes for this new season, and I can’t wait to play in front of our amazing fans at La Rabine. I’m also looking forward to discovering more about Breton culture.”

The signings continue the growing trend of Flying Fijians and Fijian Drua players making the transition to Europe, with both Kuruvoli and Tabuavou set to begin a new chapter in the French rugby system together.