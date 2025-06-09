Navua set up final showdown with Ba

Navua FC have booked their place in the final of the 2026 BiC Fiji FACT after defeating Lautoka FC 2-1 in an extra-time thriller at Subrail Park in Labasa this afternoon.

Both teams were locked at 0-0 at halftime following a tightly contested first spell.

Rusiate Matererega broke the deadlock early in the second half to give Navua the lead, but Lautoka fought back strongly and Thomas Dunn found the equaliser in the dying minutes of regulation time to force the match into extra time.

The first period of extra time failed to produce a goal as both sides remained cautious.

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However, Thomas Dunn struck again in the second spell of extra time, scoring the winner to seal a dramatic 2-1 victory for Navua.

Navua will now face Ba FC in the grand final of the 2026 BiC Fiji FACT at 3pm tomorrow.