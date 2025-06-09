FEO targets specific areas for phase 2 recruitment

[Source: Fijian Elections Office/Facebook]

The Fijian Elections Office will commence Phase 2 of its Election Officials Recruitment Drive today.

The drive targets specific areas where additional officials are required for the upcoming General Election.

Recruitment will be conducted through face-to-face sessions, allowing applicants to complete the entire process in person.

Venues will be published weekly on the FEO’s official digital platforms.

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The public is encouraged to check these platforms regularly for updated venue locations, dates, and times.

The FEO encourages all interested and eligible registered voters to apply and help deliver a fair, credible, and transparent election.

At the venues, applicants will register, complete an electronic application form, and sit a Computer-Based Test.

Selection and appointment will be merit-based, depending on CBT performance and subsequent training assessments.

The FEO reminds Phase 1 applicants that there is no need to reapply, as their applications are already being processed.

The drive will conclude on the 25th of this month.