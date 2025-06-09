Agriculture Ministry urged to prove impact

[Photo: FILE]

The Ministry of Agriculture must move beyond reporting activities and focus on measuring the real impact of its programmes on farmers, says Permanent Secretary for Agriculture Dr Andrew Tukana.

Speaking at the Ministry’s budget planning workshop, Dr Tukana says with the continuous support of the government in the sector, there must be stronger planning, coordination, and accountability to ensure resources reach the communities that need them most.

He adds that the focus should not only be on how much money was spent, but whether those investments have improved farmers’ livelihoods, increased productivity, boosted production, and strengthened Fiji’s ability to meet domestic and export market demands.

“And did we deliver what we promised in our cost of operation plan? And did we spend our money wisely? Sometimes we’ve seen that when it comes to the end of the financial year, we’re just trying to utilise the money as quickly as we can. So is it going to the right and appropriate place?”

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He also acknowledged the challenges facing the agriculture sector, including climate change, rising fuel costs, disaster risks, and increasing demands on limited resources.

Dr Tukana says with the growing number of farmers requiring support, officers must work smarter and more efficiently, particularly those serving farmers in remote communities.

He commended extension officers, research officers, drivers, and support staff for their contribution in ensuring agriculture remains a key pillar of Fiji’s economy.