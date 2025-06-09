FCEF endorses budget focused on growth and stability

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The Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation says the 2026-2027 National Budget provides much-needed relief for businesses coping with rising costs and the ongoing fuel crisis.

FCEF Chief Executive Officer Edward Bernad says the budget is fair and responsible, particularly given the limited fiscal space available to the government and the economic pressures currently facing the country.

Bernad says the budget is not a typical election budget, but one that delivers targeted support to key sectors of the economy while protecting vulnerable members of society.

He says the private sector welcomes the Government’s decision not to increase corporate tax, as well as measures aimed at easing the cost of doing business.

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Among the key measures welcomed by the FCEF are the extension of fuel duty exemptions for eligible hotels, manufacturers, and mining operations, along with continued diesel duty concessions for bus operators, shipping services, and other key industries until October next year.

Bernad says the temporary reduction in employer FNPF contributions from 10 percent to 8 percent is expected to generate around $100 million in savings, helping businesses support recovery, retain jobs, and encourage investment.

FCEF has also welcomed reductions in customs tariffs across a number of sectors, including construction, food, and transport.

FCEF says the budget also strengthens skills development through increased funding for the Training Grant Scheme and continued tax incentives for apprenticeships, work placements, and the employment of persons with disabilities.

Bernad says measures aimed at boosting investor confidence, improving access to finance, and encouraging private sector investment will further support economic growth.

The Federation says it looks forward to working closely with the Government to ensure the budget measures translate into real benefits for businesses, workers, and communities across Fiji.