Rising fuel costs burden families

Rising fuel costs continue to place significant pressure on Fijian families and businesses. [Photo: FILE]

Rising fuel costs continue to place significant pressure on Fijian families and businesses, with many households struggling to cope with the increasing cost of living.

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo says economic challenges continue to affect low-income earners and sole breadwinners across the country.

He says they have recognized the financial strain faced by many families and businesses and is continuing discussions with key stakeholders on measures aimed at easing economic pressures.

“So we think that, in good faith, any of these issues can be discussed, and discussed openly and frankly. We can put everything on the table, including the numbers and forecasts, and we are able to dissect the figures and projections, bring all the players together and agree on what the foreseeable future may look like, particularly if there should be an increase.”

Article continues after advertisement

Vosarogo says the Tripartite Forum, which has been revived by the coalition government, provides an important platform for workers, employers and government representatives to openly discuss issues such as wages and the rising cost of living.

He adds that the government remains committed to balancing the interests of workers and industries while ensuring that decisions made are sustainable and beneficial to all parties.