Need to remove barriers for women in uniform

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji is moving beyond identifying challenges to focusing on practical solutions to improve women’s participation and leadership in the disciplined forces.

Minister for Women Sashi Kiran says the Gender Barrier Assessment Report, launched today will now guide targeted action to address those challenges.

She says the findings provide clear evidence to support real change within the security sector.

“It gives us, perhaps for the first time, a comprehensive understanding of the barriers that women face in joining, remaining, and progressing within our disciplined forces. Now there is evidence to say what works and what doesn’t.”

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Kiran says women’s participation is not just about numbers, but about improving leadership, capability, and institutional performance.

“It’s about recognizing talent, strengthening leadership, improving operational capability, and ensuring that our institutions benefit from the full range of skills, perspectives and experiences that women bring.”

Minister for Defence and Veteran Affairs, Pio Tikoduadua, says the report is a key tool that will be used to strengthen institutions and build future leadership pathways.

He says government agencies and security institutions must now work together to ensure the findings are translated into action that benefits women serving in uniform.