Budget boost for Fiji's youngest learners

[Photo: Nikhil Kumar]

The Government says strengthening early childhood education remains central to building a stronger education system, with increased investment aimed at giving children the best possible start in life.

Speaking at the launch of Early Childhood Education Week 2026 in Suva, Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro announced that $34.176 million has been allocated for early childhood education in the 2026-2027 National Budget.

The funding will support efforts to improve school readiness, strengthen the early childhood curriculum and provide learning resources across ECE centres nationwide.

“I am pleased to inform that a sum of $34.176 million is budgeted for early childhood in the 2026-27 budget”

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Radrodro says investing in children during their formative years is critical to their long-term development and Fiji’s future.

He says the quality of experience and nurturing environment provided during these formative years influence not only a child’s future, but also the strength and prosperity of our beloved Fiji.

Parents have welcomed the focus on early learning, with Margret Manikam saying ECE Week provides children and families with an opportunity to connect with other centres and celebrate learning together.

“For us, it’s a first, so it’s very exciting. Even my daughter was very excited to be a part of this program. I believe it’s a very nice initiative. The whole different types of clusters coming together, the meeting, socializing, and just the kids enjoying themselves.”

The Minister also highlighted progress under the Government’s full-day ECE programme, noting that Ministry of Education early childhood teachers have been receiving full salary payments since August last year.