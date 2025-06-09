Nasava Village commissions new evacuation centre

The people of Nasava Village in Wainimala, Naitasiri, have marked a major milestone with the commissioning of their newly completed evacuation centre.

The facility, officially opened on Thursday, was funded through the Office of the Prime Minister’s Small Grants Scheme, with $27,989.50 provided under the 2023/2024 allocation.

The project was completed through a partnership between Government and the community, with villagers contributing timber materials and labour towards the construction.

Nasava Village, one of six villages in the Noemalu District of Naitasiri Province, is home to around 400 residents.

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Before the new facility was built, villagers relied on a makeshift bolabola for community gatherings, while the village church served as the only shelter during severe weather events.

The new evacuation centre will now provide a safer and more secure space for residents during cyclones, floods, and other emergencies.

The facility will also support community activities and provide opportunities for women’s groups to undertake income-generating initiatives aimed at improving household livelihoods.

The Office of the Prime Minister says the project highlights the importance of collaboration between Government and communities in building resilience and improving access to essential infrastructure in rural areas.

With an estimated total project value of about $50,000, the new centre is expected to serve as an important community hub while strengthening Nasava Village’s preparedness for future disasters.