Rural electrification gathers pace

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji’s push to deliver clean electricity to rural and maritime communities has gained momentum, with the Fiji Rural Electrification Fund Board approving a new wave of renewable energy projects, including a major rollout on Koro Island.

The Board has endorsed Koro Island as the next Stage 2b project, approved the Vio Island Solar Mini-Grid upgrade and welcomed strong progress on solar mini-grid installations in Kioa, Yacata and Lakeba.

The Koro project will provide clean, reliable electricity to 256 households and more than 10 public buildings, while the Vio Island upgrade will improve power supply for 48 households and key community facilities.

The Board also approved a grant agreement with the Republic of Korea to fund another rural electrification project, with the site to be announced later.

Article continues after advertisement

FREF Board Chair and Permanent Secretary for Public Works Paula Baleilevuka says the decisions mark a significant shift from planning to delivery and demonstrate Fiji’s commitment to expanding sustainable energy access for rural communities.

The Stage 1 solar mini-grid programme is expected to be completed by October next year, while the Vio Island upgrade is scheduled for completion by December 2026.