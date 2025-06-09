Tikoduadua pushes inclusive forces

[Photo: Praneeta Prakash]

The Minister for Defence and Veterans Affairs says the launch of the Gender Barrier Assessment Report marks an important step towards building stronger, more inclusive and effective security institutions in Fiji.

Pio Tikoduadua says the assessment provides evidence-based findings on the opportunities, challenges and barriers faced within our disciplined forces.

He says the report allows institutions to better understand areas where progress has been made and identify practical steps needed to create a fairer environment where everyone has equal opportunities to serve, lead and succeed.

Tikoduadua highlights that women’s meaningful participation in peace operations and within the disciplined forces is not only about numbers, but about recognizing the skills, experience and leadership contributions.

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He says diverse security institutions are better equipped to make decisions, engage with communities and respond to complex security challenges.

Tikoduadua reaffirmed Fiji’s commitment to the Women, Peace and Security agenda, saying the findings of the report will help guide future policies, strengthen institutions and support the development of leaders.

“This is important because women’s meaningful participation in peace operations and across our discipline process is not simply about achieving equal numbers. It is about recognizing that every individual deserves a neutral opportunity to contribute their skills, experience, and leadership; it is about upholding the principles of fairness, equality, and human rights; and it’s also about strengthening operational effectiveness around the world.”

Tikoduadua adds that the report will not simply remain a document, but will be used to drive real action and promote values of fairness, integrity, professionalism, and equal opportunity.

The Gender Barrier Assessment was developed with support from partners including UN Women and other stakeholders.