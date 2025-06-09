Rabuka calls for housing partnerships

PRB Jittu Estate

Sixteen new Public Rental Board flats have been added to the government’s affordable housing stock at Jittu Estate in Suva.

While commissioning the new development yesterday, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said meeting Fiji’s growing housing demand will depend on stronger partnerships between government and traditional landowners.

“These demonstrate to us the willingness of the government to work in collaboration with landowners who are willing to offer their land for use by the government and other government agencies to provide affordable housing for our citizens.”

Rabuka said developments along the Suva–Nausori corridor have shown the benefits of working together to create more affordable housing.

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He said many people continue to relocate from the islands and rural communities to urban centres, making the need for affordable homes even greater.

“We acknowledge the willingness of the traditional landowners to allow their land to be used for our resettlement from the villages and the rural areas.”

Rabuka said the new flats reflect the government’s commitment to improving the quality of life for Fijians through inclusive and people-centred development.