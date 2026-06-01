New patrol boats to boost maritime security

This assistance was made possible through a a grant package valued at approximately $6 million. [Photo: FILE]

The three patrol boats given by the Japanese Government will assist the Navy in undertaking maritime surveillance.

This, according to Defence Minister Pio Tikoduadua.

He also pointed out that the enforcement of our laws at sea will also be strengthened.

Navy officers, according to Tikoduadua, will now better respond to emergencies, conduct search and rescue operations, and protect Fiji’s maritime resources.

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“We are committed to ensuring that this assistance is used responsibly and effectively in the service of our people.”

Tikoduadua has reiterated that Fiji as a large ocean state, our people depend on a safe and secure maritime region.

The patrol boats were handed over during a ceremony held at Stanley Brown Naval Base this afternoon.

This assistance was made possible through a grant package valued at approximately $6 million.

Japanese Ambassador to Fiji, Hiroshi Tajima, says that these patrol boats are to improve maritime security through proactive and preventative measures.

“These robust patrol boats will be instrumental in enhancing the Navy’s ability to safeguard Fiji’s territorial integrity and enhance enforcement of maritime sovereignty, enabling more effective surveillance missions and responses to suspicious or illegal activities.”

The support, according to the ambassador, also reflects the continued partnership between Fiji and Japan and their shared commitment towards regional security and cooperation in the Pacific.